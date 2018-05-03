Democratic developments launched in Armenia come to their logical end – President Sarkissian issues message

YEREVAN, MAY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed a message on May 3, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear compatriots,

After yesterday’s discussions at different levels aimed at solving the current political crisis in the Republic, the political forces involved issued statements through which the democratic developments launched in the country are coming to their logical end.

In this regard I welcome the responsible behavior of the pan-national movement led by Nikol Pashinyan, the Republic Party of Armenia, the Prosperous Armenia, Yelk bloc and the ARF which derives from the main interests of Armenia and our people and opens a door to national solidarity.

By this our people once again showed that at a crucial moment they are able to unite and make pro-national decisions.

During these days Armenia is in the spotlight of the world community. We are passing through trials, and I am confident that the achievements of the pan-national movement for the sake of reforms will be enshrined on May 8, in which everyone has its own part – starting from political forces up to all parts of our people in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora.

This will raise our reputation and rating in the world.

In all this I specifically want to highly appreciate the engagement and decisive role of our bright youth. A youth, which during those crucial days was shedding light, solidarity, love and belief with its creative energy, purposefulness and tolerance.

I am proud of our people, the proud citizens of Armenia, our unity and solidarity. I believe and see that we have already started creating a new Armenia which will bring to all sons of our people to it, will accumulate and exercise their talent, entrepreneurship and energy”.

