Acting minister of culture steps down

YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of culture Armen Amiryan (HHK) has resigned, ministry spokesperson Ruzanna Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

Amiryan was appointed minister of culture in September of 2016.

After PM Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation on April 23 and the subsequent resignation of the government, Amiryan was named acting minister of culture.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan