LIVE: Sitting of parliament kicks off
YEREVAN, MAY 2, ARMENPRESS. The four-day sitting of the Armenian parliament has kicked off.
12 issues are in the agenda of the May 2 sitting.
Lawmakers will also debate the election of a member of Constitutional Court.
The Speaker of Parliament had proposed the candidacy of Emil Babayan for the position.
One position of a member of the Constitutional Court became vacant when Gagik Harutyunyan’s term in office ended.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
