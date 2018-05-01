MP Grigor Avalyan submits letter of resignation
YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan has announced that MP Grigor Avalyan has submitted a letter of resignation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.
Grigor Avalyan is a member of RPA parliamentary faction.
English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan
