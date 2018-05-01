Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 May

MP Grigor Avalyan submits letter of resignation


YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS.  Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan has announced that MP Grigor Avalyan has submitted a letter of resignation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

Grigor Avalyan is a member of RPA parliamentary faction.

