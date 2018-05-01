Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 May

One ruling party MP votes in favor of Pashinyan


YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS.  MP Felix Tsolakyan representing the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted in favor of Nikol Pashinyan.

ARMENPRESS reports the results of voting were published in the official website of the parliament of Armenia, that shows that Tsolakyan voted in favor of Nikol Pashinyan.

“I have voted in favor of the people’s candidate according to my conscience”, Tsolakyan posted on his Facebook page.

Grigor Avalyan, another MP representing the ruling party, was absent from the special session. According to some media reports, he has stepped down.

ARF (Dashnaktsutyun) and “Tsarukyan” bloc factions have voted in Favor of Nikol Pashinyan. Earlier, ARF MP Aghvan Vardanyan announced that he will not participate in the voting.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

21:43, 04.25.2018
Viewed 15925 times
Charles Aznavour hospitalized in St. Petersburg

12:09, 04.26.2018
Viewed 2093 times
Armenian parliament to elect new PM May 1

12:07, 04.26.2018
Viewed 1888 times
Serzh Sargsyan opened gateway to New Armenia with sober assessment – President Armen Sarkissian's message

09:46, 04.30.2018
Viewed 1833 times
Mkhitaryan suffers injury again

17:49, 04.25.2018
Viewed 1766 times
Asian Stocks - 25-04-18





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration