One ruling party MP votes in favor of Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 1, ARMENPRESS. MP Felix Tsolakyan representing the ruling Republican Party of Armenia voted in favor of Nikol Pashinyan.

ARMENPRESS reports the results of voting were published in the official website of the parliament of Armenia, that shows that Tsolakyan voted in favor of Nikol Pashinyan.

“I have voted in favor of the people’s candidate according to my conscience”, Tsolakyan posted on his Facebook page.

Grigor Avalyan, another MP representing the ruling party, was absent from the special session. According to some media reports, he has stepped down.

ARF (Dashnaktsutyun) and “Tsarukyan” bloc factions have voted in Favor of Nikol Pashinyan. Earlier, ARF MP Aghvan Vardanyan announced that he will not participate in the voting.

