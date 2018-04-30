Armenian church vandalized in Istanbul
YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. The Holy King Armenian Church in Kadikoy, a district in Istanbul, Turkey, has been vandalized overnight April 30.
Images posted on social media show how the vandals sprayed “Bu Vatan Bizim, meaning “This Fatherland Is Ours” in Turkish on the church walls.
The vandals also dumped a big amount of trash in front of the gates.
Many people labeled the incident as “fascism” on social media, urging to find the perpetrators and hold them accountable.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
