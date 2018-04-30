Syrian military targets in Hama and Aleppo hit by missiles

YEREVAN, APRIL 30, ARMENPRESS. A missile strike was launched on the Syrian military objects located near the cities of Hama and Aleppo, SANA reports, citing a source.

TASS reports a live broadcast from one of the sites shows that the missile strike caused a serious fire at one of the facilities.

Libya’s Al-Mayadeen TV reported that one of the targets was the Al-Malikiya district in Aleppo, which lies north of the city airport in Al-Nayrab.

According to RT, There have been unconfirmed reports of injuries and fatalities as a result of the reported strike. Sky News Arabia reported, citing rebel sources, that over 40 people might have been killed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan