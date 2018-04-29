Telegram restored after malfunction

YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. The operation of Telegram messenger is being restored after a massive malfunction.

“Our Eurocluster finally got the power back. All engineers are on deck working hard to restore the equipment after the outage. Telegram is coming back to the affected users in Europe, Middle East and the CIS. Please hang on!” Telegram said on Twitter.

“The service is now restored for most of Europe, Africa, Russia and CIS, Iran and Middle East coming soon. Americas and SE Asia unaffected by the outage (the same outage also took offline the Amsterdam airport and ~18.000 households)”, it added shortly.

“Repairs are ongoing after a massive power outage in the Amsterdam region that affected many services. Telegram users in Europe, MENA, Russia and the CIS are currently unable to connect. We apologize and will update you on the progress.”

“Massive overheating in one of the Telegram server clusters may cause some connection issues for European users within the next couple of hours. Apologies for the inconvenience – the problem is being solved,” Pavel Durov, the chief executive of Telegram, said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan