Artsakh’s FM holds meeting with South Ossetia counterpart in Stepanakert


YEREVAN, APRIL 29, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Masis Mayilian met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Ossetia Dmitry Medoyev, who had arrived in Stepanakert on a working visit, the foreign ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

Dmitry Medoyev once again congratulated Masis Mayilian on his appointment to the post of Foreign Minister of Artsakh, wishing him success in implementing professional plans.

During the meeting, the sides discussed ways of strengthening the cooperation and bilateral ties within the framework of the Protocol ‘On Cooperation and Consultations’ signed between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of South Ossetia in 2001.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan

 




