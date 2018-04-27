Union of Armenians in Russia urges Armenian media outlets not to spread misinformation on behalf of them

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. Union of Armenians in Russia urges Armenian media outlets not to spread misinformation on behalf of the organization. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the official website of the Union, a statement has been issued sating that in the recent days unidentified persons spread information in Armenian media on behalf of the organization that have no relation with the reality.

Information that allegedly the Union of Armenians in Russia has expressed support to the movement launched by head of “Yelk” bloc parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan is spread in some local media outlets of Armenia.

The statement also underlines that any announcement of the Union is posted in the official website of the organization www.sarinfo.org .

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan