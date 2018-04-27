ARF comes up with new political initiative

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. The ARF Armenia Supreme Council issued a statement according to which the Armenian Revolutionary Federation comes up with a new initiative on the current situation in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

The statement reads:

“Reaffirming our approaches for the solution of the situation created as a result of the national movement, aimed at finding a settlement within the Constitution and laws, the ARF proposes:

To form a common political agenda with the participation of all parliamentary factions ahead of the May 1 session of the Parliament, to agree upon a common candidate enjoying the trust of the people who must present the respective staff of the government and action plan based on concord.

We are ready to launch substantive discussions with all concerned sides in order to implement this initiative”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan