Two Koreas sign joint declaration, agree to end hostility against each other

YEREVAN, APRIL 27, ARMENPRESS. South Korea and North Korea agreed to end all hostile actions against each other, TASS reports.

The declaration signed by the leaders of South Korea Moon Jae-in and North Korea Kim Jong-un says the two leaders confirmed that their countries seek denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. According to the declaration, the sides will continue the active dialogue at a high level.

The two countries also agreed to solve the humanitarian issues, including the issue of unification of Korean families.

The leaders also agreed to work on unification of railways of the two countries.

Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un signed the joint declaration on peace and unification of the Korean Peninsula.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan