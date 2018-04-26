Asian Stocks - 26-04-18

TOKYO, 26 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 26 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.47% to 22319.61 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.25% to 1772.13 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.38% to 3075.03 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.06% to 30007.68 points.