Artsakh’s President, His Holiness Garegin II discuss current situation in Armenia


YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on April 26 visited the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin where he met with Catholicos of All Armenians His Holiness Garegin II and a group of supreme clergymen of Armenian Apostolic Church, the Artsakh Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the current inner-political situation in Armenia. The meeting participants highlighted the necessity to maintain stability and legality in the country.

