Ahead of election of Armenian Prime Minister: Whose candidacies will be nominated by factions?

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. 4 factions of the Armenian Parliament continue discussions over the candidate for the Prime Minister ahead of the debate of the issue of election of the PM scheduled on May 1.

The representatives of all parliamentary factions gave a comment to ARMENPRESS on this matter.

Eduard Sharmazanov, spokesman of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Vice Speaker of the Parliament, said “the Republican faction will discuss the issue of the Party’s candidate for the PM within the timeframes provided by the Constitution, including April 30, and will make a joint decision”.

“Whatever we decide, it will be conditioned exclusively by the state interest of the Republic of Armenia, serving the interests of the Armenian citizens taking into account the priority of national security and domestic stability. We are a pro-state political force where the interest of the state and the Fatherland is above everything and we will be guided by Nzhdeh’s principle: with my party, but for my people”, Sharmazanov said.

Asked whether it is possible that their candidate will not be an RPA member, and they will support another candidate, Sharmazanov said: “I already said, we will discuss and will make a joint decision. Our decision will be based on serving the interest of national security and domestic stability. The Republican Party is a state force, and we will make a decision until April 30 and will present our clear decision on what we are going to do”.

Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan reminded that the meeting of Tsarukyan bloc leader Gagik Tsarukyan and Yelk faction head Nikol Pashinyan was held on April 25, stating that at the moment the sides are holding talks. “As of this moment I cannot say anything on any concrete decision as long as quite intensive talks are underway. Be sure we will make our decision in coming 1-2 days and will release it until April 30, until the moment when the candidates for PM are nominated”, Zohrabyan said.

Yelk faction secretary Gevorg Gorgisyan said their bloc is ready to nominate Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy for the PM, but they are not in a hurry yet. “Yelk bloc is ready to nominate Nikol Pashinyan’s candidacy, but yesterday it was stated that Nikol Pashinyan must be the candidate of all 4 factions. Now, I think, Mr. Pashinyan is holding talks with the remaining three factions. I suppose we will be notified about the results”, he said.

ARF Supreme Council representative Arsen Hambardzumyan informed that the party doesn’t yet have a concrete decision on the PM’s candidate. “You will be informed about our decision ahead of the Parliament’s session”. Asked whether it’s possible for the ARF to support Nikol Pashinyan, Hambardzumyan said at the moment there is no such agenda, but added that meetings and discussions with Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are expected in coming days. “We have a range of issues, and the approaches of Mr. Pashinyan and his supporters on them are interesting. Our position will depend on the results of these discussions and the nominated candidates”, he said. Arsen Hambardzumyan also didn’t rule out that the party will nominate its own candidate for the PM.

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23. According to the Constitution, after the PM’s resignation all parliamentary factions can nominate candidates for PM within 7 days after which the election of the PM will be held in the Parliament by an open voting. The Parliament will debate the issue of election of the PM at a special session on May 1.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan