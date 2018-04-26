Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan calls on supporters to temporarily cease street-blocking tactic in Yerevan

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan has called on his supporters to temporarily suspend the street-blocking tactics.

The MP urged his followers to open all blocked streets in Yerevan and deal with the vehicles lacking license plates.

“I am calling on everyone to open all closed streets in Yerevan. I am asking all activists to find vehicles without license plates or with covered license plates. There shouldn’t be any vehicle without license plates or with covered license plates today,” Pashinyan said.

The opposition lawmaker mentioned that he has received numerous letters saying that drivers are traveling in the city without license plates or by covering the license plates of their vehicles.

“We are asking to install the license plates, open and then only drive. Why should we cover our face?” he said.

On April 26, police said that only in one night (April 25-26) they pulled over 18 vehicles without license plates and the drivers have been fined accordingly.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan