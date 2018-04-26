Serzh Sargsyan opened gateway to New Armenia with sober assessment – President Armen Sarkissian's message

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian issued a message on April 26 following yesterday’s consultations with the political forces and public-political figures, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Dear compatriot,

The recent heated developments in our country are an unprecedented phenomenon. The fact on how the civil movement turned into a pan-national movement through organized and civilized development way is a matter of pride for all Armenians.

From now on we have a new page in the history of Armenia. We live in new Armenia. Armenia where every Armenian and Armenians worldwide must invest their strength and energy for the country’s development. Armenia which will be famous across the world in terms of democracy, governance, civil society, culture, science and economy development. Armenia where an Armenian will see his/her future and the future of his/her generations. Armenia which will be loved by every Armenian, public official and ordinary citizen.

Armenia that will be Armenia of my and your dreams.

Denying this reality would be a political shortsightedness.

Just like Serzh Sargsyan opened the gateway to New Armenia with sober assessment, all political forces, especially those represented in the Parliament, must peacefully pave that path guided by the Constitution.

We all have to properly implement the historical mission we have, and take that step at this decisive moment for our people. The political forces enjoying the trust of most of the people must jointly guide the country through this path.

I am convinced that the national consciousness accumulated throughout millennium will not allow to miss that historical moment.

I am proud to see today’s Armenia and I am happy that I am going to live in tomorrow’s strong, united, fair and flourishing Armenia.

Good morning, Armenia! Good morning proud citizen of Armenia!”

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan