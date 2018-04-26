Aznavour A-OK following brief health concern, set to return to France from Russia

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. French-Armenian singer Charles Aznavour – Armenia’s Ambassador to Switzerland – will return to France on April 26 after cancelling his concert in St. Petersburg, Russia, Parisien newspaper reported.

Earlier it was reported that Aznavour was hospitalized in St. Petersburg.

It turns out that the cause of cancelling the event was a muscle spasm. “There is nothing serious. He is already in the hotel having a rest,” a source told TASS.

The St. Petersburg concert was delayed until April, 2019.

Aznavour’s agent said that the singer wasn’t hospitalized as it was reported earlier – the maestro simply underwent a medical examination.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan