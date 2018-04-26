US Air Force successfully tests Minuteman III ICBM

YEREVAN, APRIL 26, ARMENPRESS. The US Air Force has tested the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile.

According to the Air Force’s press service, the launch was the first of 2018. The US military initially planned to test the missile in February but the date was postponed.

The missile did not have a warhead and the test was said to be a success.

The test launch was carried out from the Vandenberg military base in California.

The LGM-30 Minuteman is a U.S. land-based intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in service with the Air Force Global Strike Command. As of 2017, the LGM-30G Minuteman III version is the only land-based ICBM in service in the United States.

