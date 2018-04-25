President Armen Sarkissian holds telephone conversation with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on April 25, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President.

Issues referring to friendly relations between Armenia and Belarus were discussed. The sides also referred to the situation in Armenia and stressed that all processes should be carried out within the framework of the Constitution.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan