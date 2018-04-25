Armenian, Russian Presidents speak about domestic developments in Armenia in a telephone conversation
YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 25.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Armenian President, the sides discussed Armenian-Russian bilateral agenda. The interlocutors also referred to the situation in Armenia and mentioned that all processes should be in line with requirements of the Constitution.
English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan
