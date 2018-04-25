Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 April

Armenian, Russian Presidents speak about domestic developments in Armenia in a telephone conversation


YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Armenian President, the sides discussed Armenian-Russian bilateral agenda. The interlocutors also referred to the situation in Armenia and mentioned that all processes should be in line with requirements of the Constitution.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration