Armenian, Russian Presidents speak about domestic developments in Armenia in a telephone conversation

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 25.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Armenian President, the sides discussed Armenian-Russian bilateral agenda. The interlocutors also referred to the situation in Armenia and mentioned that all processes should be in line with requirements of the Constitution.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan