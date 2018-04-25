Ex-President issues statement addressed to Republican Party faction

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. 3rd President of Armenia, President of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has issued a statement addressed to the MPs of his party. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the RPA, the statements runs as follows,

“Dear friends,

I have to once again speak publicly, but this time addressing you. Though I had decided not to interfere in political processes following my resignation, now I consider that I have to do that.

I invite you to a meeting with me to explain you my reasons for resignation in a more detailed manner, to present my observations about the future of the party, new leadership of the party and importance of reforms and about fostering the development of the country by working in the Parliament that already has another role.

I invite you to speak about peace and stability, and the meeting will be organized by the head of the RPA faction”.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan