Karen Karapetyan and Piotr Switalski highlight normalization of domestic political situation through dialogue

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski on April 25. The interlocutors referred to the domestic political situation in Armenia, mutually highlighting the necessity to settle the situation through dialogue and in the framework of the Constitution.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the pres service of the Government of Armenia, speaking about the proposal of President Armen Sarkissian to organize debates with the broadest possible scope of participation, including forces not represented in the parliament, the acting PM emphasized that all the issues can be discussed around the table of negotiations.

Ambassador Piotr Switalski informed that he also had meetings with different stakeholders, highlighting the settlement of the situation through consensus.

