ARF withdraws from coalition, announces that parliament should elect Prime Minister enjoying people’s trust

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation announced about withdrawing from political coalition. ARMENPRESS reports the party has issued a statement.

“As a result of the popular movement a situation has been created in Armenia that keeps the entire public in tension for days.

Fortunately, up till now it has been possible to avoid from the worst versions of solving the situation. During the past days the ARF has made consistent efforts to create an atmosphere of consolidation, and to find an acceptable and reasonable solution through a dialogue that will be in the interest of the country and the people.

But it cannot continue for a long time. Serious challenges can emerge. We are convinced that the current situation must be settled only in the sidelines of the Constitution and law.

Considering the current situation, we announce about our withdrawal from the political coalition.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly should elect a Prime Minister that enjoys people’s trust and the program developed by the Cabinet formed by the Prime Minister should pursue the following goals

Discharge the domestic political tension Overcome the political crisis Ensure the solution of the accumulated problems by outlining priorities Arrange and hold extraordinary parliamentary elections by ensuring full democratic conditions”, reads the statement.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan