“Yelk” bloc decides candidate for PM’s post, but votes are still not enough

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary faction of “Yelk” bloc has decided whom to nominate candidate for Prime Minister, it will be Nikol Pashinyan, but votes necessary for being elected are still not enough.

According to head of “Bright Armenia” party (a Yelk bloc member party) Edmon Marukyan, if 9 MPs from “Yelk” bloc and 31 MPs from “Prosperous Armenia” party vote for Pashinyan, there will be 40 votes, but 53 votes are necessary for being elected.

ARMENPRESS reports “Prosperous Armenia” part has already announced about supporting Nikol Pashinyan. Some parties not epresented in the parliament have also announced about supporting his movement.

MPs Andranik Karapetyan and Suren Manukyan representing the ARF have posted a note on the Facebook pages, announcing that they also support Nikol Pashinyan.

