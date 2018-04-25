Russia hopes Armenia will find consensus decision soon – Peskov

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian president’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov made a new statement over the ongoing events in Armenia, stating that the Kremlin’s stance remains unchanged, TASS reports.

“We still consider that this is a domestic affair (of Armenia) and hope that our Armenian friends will be able to solve this situation and find a stable structure and a consensus decision soon”, he said, adding that the Russian side continues carefully following the situation in Armenia.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

The President said Wednesday that he has commenced consultations with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces.



English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan