Political scientist says opposition MP Pashinyan, supporters are not ready for snap elections proposed by acting PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Margarov, commenting on the proposal of acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan to hold snap parliamentary elections, says opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are not ready for such elections.

“The Republican Party of Armenia, which is a majority in the Parliament, today says that they are ready to hold new parliamentary elections within the law, and this proposal is understandable. In response they receive the reaction that Pashinyan and his supporters are not ready to participate in such elections”, the political scientist told Armenpress, adding that Pashinyan and his supporters have already announced that they will boycott such elections.

The political scientist is not sure how the current situation will end in Armenia, it’s still unclear which side will win. According to him, there are two parallel processes in Armenia. The first one is that the RPA is trying to return the Constitutional institutional legal framework, and the second one is what is taking place not only in Yerevan, but also other places in Armenia where rallies are being held with an attempt to dictate their own logic to these processes.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

The President said Wednesday that he has commenced consultations with both parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces.

Earlier on April 24, opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan told a press conference that the people’s candidate should be decided in the Republic Square of Yerevan. Pashinyan suggested announcing the name of the candidate and it will be decided by the people’s response.

Acting PM Karen Karapetyan said the only way to determine a choice of the people are elections. Karapetyan said he is in favor of snap elections.