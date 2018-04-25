US State Dep. urges constructive dialogue in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 25, ARMENPRESS. The US State Department has addressed the ongoing domestic situation in Armenia, calling on all sides to act constructively.

"The coming days represent a historic moment for the people of Armenia and its elected leaders, as they embark on the process of forming a new government. We urge all sides to engage constructively, within the legal framework of the Armenian constitution, to ensure a peaceful transition of power that follows the rule of law. We look forward to working closely with a new government on the many areas of shared interest between the United States and Armenia”, State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press release.

On April 23, at 16:00, Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan resigned as widespread protests entered the 11th day. On the same day, as required by law, the government resigned.

First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan was named acting PM at an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Later it was announced that Mr. Karapetyan will have a meeting with Mr. Pashinyan – leader of the opposition – on April 25. But around midnight of April 24, the government said that the meeting has been cancelled because the opposition leader unilaterally made new demands. Acting PM Karen Karapetyan addressed the President to organize a meeting in a format of his preference, with participation of a wide spectrum of political parties within and outside the parliament.

