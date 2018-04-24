“TUMO” center to be opened in Paris in September
YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The opening of “TUMO” center for creative technologies is planned to take place in September, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced, adding that it can be a signal for opening similar centers in other cities of the world, including Los Angeles.
“We work for the implementation of that projects with resolve and will do everything for its realizations”, ARMENPRESS reports Hidalgo as saying.
English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 20:45 Pashinyan continues insisting on his own agenda of talks
- 20:33 Bashar al-Assad hosts representatives of Syrian-Armenian community
- 20:28 “TUMO” center to be opened in Paris in September
- 20:20 Kazakhstan’s PM expresses support to Armenian people in telephone conversation with Karen Karapetyan
- 20:12 Karen Karapetyan holds telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus
- 20:08 We respect memory of all victims and universal human values – Paris Mayor
- 19:06 Artsakh’s Defense Ministry releases new footage showing mobilization of Azerbaijani troops
- 18:33 Armenia becomes meeting place of humanist heroes – Ruben Vardanyan about “Aurora – 2018”
- 18:25 Aleppo Armenians pay tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims
- 17:55 Ambassador of France highly appreciates peaceful outcomes of domestic developments in Armenia
- 17:48 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-04-18
- 17:46 Asian Stocks - 24-04-18
- 17:34 Agenda of talks with MP Pashinyan is open – acting PM to Ambassadors accredited in Armenia
- 17:32 April 24 important day also for France – Ambassador Jonathan Lacôte
- 17:21 Armenian Genocide commemorated in Greece
- 16:51 April 24 is not only Armenian Genocide remembrance day, but a day to remind world about our demand – Catholicos Aram I
- 16:48 Acting PM Karapetyan holds meeting with IDeA executives
- 16:34 Netherlands may deport two Armenian children to Armenia
- 16:33 Moscow closely follows Armenia domestic developments - Russian foreign ministry
- 16:02 Turkey’s Erdogan makes another nonsense statement on April 24
- 15:22 Acting PM Karen Karapetyan, business tycoon Samvel Karapetyan [no relation] discuss ongoing investment projects
- 15:19 Istanbul cops ban Armenian Genocide commemoration event
- 15:04 3 inspirational humanitarian activists nominated for $1.1 million Aurora Prize
- 14:47 Czech Republic mourns April 24 with Armenian people – Ambassador Petr Mikyska
- 14:45 April 24 a tragic day both for Armenian people and entire humanity – Abkhaz FM
- 14:42 Tactical situation in Armenia under control: Police Chief meets with acting PM
- 14:20 Kremlin hopes stability will be maintained in Armenia
- 14:09 Reforms launched in Armed Forces should continue, says acting Armenian PM
- 14:07 Armenian Genocide must be discussed in Turkish parliament itself, says MP Paylan
- 14:00 Time for int’l recognition – Henrikh Mkhitaryan on Armenian Genocide
- 13:27 EU supports efforts to settle current situation in Armenia through dialogue
- 13:06 PACE co-rapporteurs welcome Serzh Sargsyan’s courageous decision
- 13:00 US Ambassador commends Serzh Sargsyan’s leadership and difficult decision-making
- 12:58 All state bodies function entirely – Acting Prime Minister of Armenia summons Security Council
- 12:40 Sochi Security Conference to be attended by representatives of more than 100 countries
16:12, 04.23.2018
Viewed 32314 times URGENT: Prime Minister Sargsyan resigns
19:02, 04.21.2018
Viewed 3302 times Armenian President arrives to overcrowded Republic Square of Yerevan to negotiate with opposition MP
17:48, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2630 times URGENT: Artsakh military releases footage showing Azerbaijani mobilization of manpower, equipment
17:56, 04.17.2018
Viewed 2218 times Asian Stocks - 17-04-18
19:05, 04.22.2018
Viewed 2091 times Armenian official advises SOAD’s Serj Tankian to refrain from anti-constitutional calls