“TUMO” center to be opened in Paris in September


YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The opening of “TUMO” center for creative technologies is planned to take place in September, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced, adding that it can be a signal for opening similar centers in other cities of the world, including Los Angeles.

“We work for the implementation of that projects with resolve and will do everything for its realizations”, ARMENPRESS reports Hidalgo as saying.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan




