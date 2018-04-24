Karen Karapetyan holds telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Belarus

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. At the initiative of the Belarusian side, a telephone conversation took place between the Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov and acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, the Heads of Executives of the two countries discussed the prospects of developing the Armenian-Belarusian relations. The sides also talked about the developments in Armenia and in this context PM Andrei Kobyakov expressed support to the friendly Armenian people.

