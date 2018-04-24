We respect memory of all victims and universal human values – Paris Mayor

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. A commemoration ceremony was held at Paris Municipality on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. “I want to greet all the Armenians of Paris. Genocide refers to the entire humanity. We together respect the memory of all the victims and the universal human values”, ARMENPRESS reports Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said at the beginning of the event.

President of France-Armenia friendship group Jacques Marilossian, Representative of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan, French and Amenian political and public figures were present at the event.

Ara Toranian, co-president of France's Armenian Organizations Coordination Council (CCAF) thanked Anne Hidalgo for organizing the commemoration ceremony.

English translator/editor – Tigran Sirekanyan