April 24 a tragic day both for Armenian people and entire humanity – Abkhaz FM

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Today we are here together with the people of Artsakh to remember and pay tribute to the memory of the innocent victims of the Armenian Genocide, Daur Kove, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Abkhazia, said while being in Artsakh on a working visit.

The minister said April 24 is a tragic day not only for the Armenian people, but also the entire humanity.

“On the occasion of this day I want to again wish patience to the Armenian people. Let similar tragic events never happen in the history of the Armenian people”, he said.

The Abkhaz FM also touched upon the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh movement, stating: “Each nation has a right to self-determination, and in this sense the people of Artsakh have exercised that right. On this occasion I convey my congratulations and wishes to the Artsakh-Armenians. The people of Abkhazia have also passed the path of their fight for independence, and I am very happy that we are only building our free and sovereign future”, the minister said.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan