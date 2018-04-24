Tactical situation in Armenia under control: Police Chief meets with acting PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on April 24 received Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan, the government told Armenpress.

Karen Karapetyan once again thanked all representatives of the Police for the high professionalism demonstrated during the recent mass rallies, protests and marches in Yerevan, for maintaining public safety, as well as for the conducted work and tolerance. The acting PM attached importance to the work aimed at ensuring public order and security in the Republic.

The Police Chief reported that the operative situation in the Republic is under control and stated that the Police continue fulfilling their tasks with high responsibility.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan