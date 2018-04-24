All state bodies function entirely – Acting Prime Minister of Armenia summons Security Council

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan has chaired a Security Council session today in the government headquarters.

The session was attended by acting Deputy PM Armen Gevorgyan, acting defense minister Vigen Sargsyan, acting foreign minister Edward Nalbandian, director of national security service Georgy Kutoyan, Police Chief Vladimir Gasparyan and Head of the General Staff of Armed Forces Movses Hakobyan.

At the beginning of the session, acting PM Karapetyan addressed a number of urgent issues related to the domestic situation in Armenia, the government’s press service told ARMENPRESS.

“First,

I would like to address the armed forces and thank our soldiers, officers and especially forces on active combat duty on behalf of all of us for carrying out their mission with great sense of responsibility and pride every day regardless of any developments.

There shouldn’t be any doubt and especially within our armed forces that we are alert and united.

Mr. Sargsyan, based on the latest tactical information, which was also presented through official statements, an active movement of Azerbaijani armed forces and military equipment is seen in the direction of the line of contact. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have already made a call against possible Azerbaijani military adventurism and escalations. We agree that the tension must immediately be de-escalated. I have also talked with President of Artsakh Mr. Sahakyan on this issue today.

Just like before, the political leadership and armed forces of the two Armenian republics are ready for adequate response and suppressive actions for any ceasefire violation or an attempt of violation. The adversary shouldn’t have any illusions in this regard.

Second,

Mr. Gasparyan, during these difficult days the police showed their high professionalism and abilities of maintaining public safety. I am grateful to all police officers for their dedication, their work and tolerance.

At the same time it must be clear that as much important it is to maintain tolerance during mass gatherings or rallies, understanding that we must display alertness in terms of ensuring public order is no less important. Normal public order and rules must be restored and maintained from today.

Third,

Mr. Kutoyan, I would like to specially point out the alertness and duly implementation of duties of the national security service these days. We know that certain powers attempted to take advantage of the active processes in our country. We will continue being strict and resolute in issues of state security maintenance.

Our society must be certain that state bodies continue implemented their functions fully and in line with the letter of law, the foreign colleagues can be certain that Armenia is committed to all of its assumed partnership obligations, and remaining external powers must clearly realize that the entire complex of our abilities continues to fully ensure our national security,” Karapetyan said.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan