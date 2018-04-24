Philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan believes Armenian people have great potential and bright future

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Entrepreneur and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, co-founder of the IDeA Foundation, hopes that the current inner-political situation in Armenia will provide an opportunity for changes, reports Armenpress.

“I hope that change will happen not only in Armenia, but also outside of it. Since the Diaspora and Armenia are quite connected with each other. The Armenian people have a great potential and also, believe, a bright future”, he told reporters at the Armenian Genocide Memorial.

He also stated that a hard and long-term work is expected, therefore unity and respect toward each other is necessary.

Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan resigned on April 23. In case of the Prime Minister’s resignation or incapacitation from fulfilling duties, the Prime Minister is being substituted by the First Deputy Prime Minister. Before this for over 10 days street rallies and protests were being held in Yerevan led by opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan.

“The situation has several solutions, but I will not take any of them. That is not mine. I am leaving office of the country’s leader, of Prime Minister”, Serzh Sargsyan said in a statement.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan