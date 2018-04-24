Azerbaijan’s Aliyev departs for Turkey

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will depart for Turkey on an official visit on April 24-25, the Turkish Presidential office said, Armenpress reports.

In Ankara Aliyev will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and will participate in the 7th session of the Azerbaijan-Turkey high-level strategic partnership council.

“During the meetings regional and international issues of bilateral interest will be discussed”, the statement says.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan