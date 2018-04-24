‘Memory of Genocide and meaning of its lessons refer to each of us’ – French President’s message to Armenian counterpart

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. President of France Emmanuel Macron addressed a message to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on April 24, the Armenian presidential Office told Armenpress.

The message says:

“Mr. President,

We remember with you the April 24 of 1915 in Constantinople and the massacre of 600 Armenian intellectuals which indicates the beginning of the first genocide of the 20th century. We will never forget the murdered men, women and children who died on the way of exile from starvation, cold and agony.

France, which condemned the Armenian massacres in the Ottoman Empire by the voices of Georges Clemenceau, Anatole France and Jean Jaurès, hosted numerous survivors. Together with the Great Britain and Russia, France called that massacres on May 25, 1915 as a crime against humanity and civilization. In September 1915 the French navy, under fire, managed to save 4000 refugees of the Mount Musa.

The memory of the Genocide and the meaning of its lessons refer to each of us. On the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, I address my warmest and friendly thoughts to you and your people.

Please, Mr. President, accept the assurances of my highest respect”.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan






