Karen Karapetyan urges all political forces to depoliticize April 24

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. Acting PM of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has called on all the political forces to depoliticize April 24. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia Karapetyan told about that at the extraordinary meeting of the Cabinet.

“Dear partners,

We all know very well what’s going on in our country. We are in a situation where we must find a solution. For that reason this is the instruction and suggestion to all the state bodies, ministries and the employees of the state bodies and civil servants. Everybody expects in our country that we will continue to do our work normally and uninterrupted. There should be no interruption and that must be the most important test of the maturity of our state. I am convinced we will carry it out together with honor.

I ask the Defense Minister an all our servicemen to be maximally vigilant. I ask the law enforcement employees to also be maximally vigilant and continue to ensure the lawfulness and public order. The current political developments must in no way impact our normal life. I address all our citizens, political forces to demonstrate maximal vigilance and lawfulness and respect towards the rights of other citizens.

As you may know, today there was a meeting at President Sarkissian and we issued a relevant statement. Tomorrow is April 24. It a very important day for us and I call on all the political forces to depoliticize that day so as we are able to pay tribute with honor. We are facing an issue that we have to show the entire world that during critical moments we can consolidate, negotiate and find logical solutions. Thank you”.

