Asian Stocks - 23-04-18

TOKYO, 23 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 23 April:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.33% to 22088.04 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.02% to 1750.79 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.11% to 3068.01 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.54% to 30254.40 points.