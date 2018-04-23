Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Over 30 people killed in tour bus crash in North Korea


YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. More than 30 people have been killed in the bus crash in North Korea, TASS reports.

The tour bus fell off a bridge killing over 30 passengers.

The incident took place in North Hwanghae province.

Reuters reports Chinese tourists have been involved in the bus accident.

State television’s main Chinese-language news channel later showed images of a crashed blue bus with its wheels in the air, in footage taken in pouring rain in the dark.

