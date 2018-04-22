First Deputy PM Karen Karapetyan weighs in on Sargsyan-Pashinyan faceoff

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan has reacted to arguments of the opposition who claim that Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s remarks about the March 1, 2008 events during today’s meeting with opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was a threat of a repetition of those events.

March 1 is a colloquial term referring to the 2008 post electoral developments in Armenia, when mass protests turned violent and claimed 10 lives.

Karapetyan told reporters during a Sunday press briefing that the remark of the PM was no threat whatsoever, rather a reminder about the bitter and cruel days of our history.

“I am sure that everyone must draw conclusions from it”, the First Deputy PM said.

Commenting on results of the Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting, Karapetyan stressed that everyone, including himself, expect for this meeting to give certain options, a certain roadmap as to how to find a way out of this situation.

“Negotiations or dialogue assume that someone comes to speak, to listen to one another, perhaps to find a solution, perhaps not. But when a meeting is ultimatum [in nature], it isn’t a dialogue”, he said.

In his words, it is obvious that one of the parties didn’t come to negotiate, didn’t come with the logic to try and find solution.

The meeting between Armenia’s Prime Minister and opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the ongoing demonstrations, lasted only a few minutes Sunday morning.

The meeting took place in the Marriott Hotel in Republic Square of Yerevan, the main rally site where every evening demonstrators gather to protest.

The Prime Minister arrived without a tie, while the opposition MP was wearing his usual t-shirt and hat.

As expected, both the Prime Minister and the lawmaker arrived at the hotel at 10:00.

The meeting was held in the presence of numerous reporters who were broadcasting live.

“I am happy that you responded to my numerous calls to talk. Although I don’t quite imagine how long we can negotiate in the presence of dozens of reporters, nevertheless I am happy”, the Prime Minister said at the beginning.

MP Nikol Pashinyan responded by saying that there is a misunderstanding and that he has come to discuss the PM’s resignation and peaceful transfer of power, rather than for dialogue.

“That’s not negotiations, that’s not a dialogue. That is simply an ultimatum, blackmailing the state and legitimate authorities. You do not realize the degree of responsibility, you didn’t learn lessons from March 1 [2008]. And if we have to speak in that tone, then I am only left to once again advice you to return to the legal area and overall the limits of reasonable actions. Otherwise the entire responsibility falls on you,” Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan said.

Pashinyan reacted by saying that the situation in Armenia has changed and the power has transitioned to the people.

“A 7-8% parliamentary faction doesn’t have the right to speak on behalf of the people. And I don’t want to continue this conveersaton with you anymore. If you do not accept the lawful demand of the state, goodbye,” PM Sargsyan said and walked out on the opposition lawmaker.

Before departing, the Prime Minister addressed reporters, saying : “Dear reporters, you yourselves can make conclusions”.

