Armenian official advises SOAD’s Serj Tankian to refrain from anti-constitutional calls
19:05, 22 April, 2018
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Arsen Babayan, director of the Press and PR department of the Armenian Parliament, has addressed a statement of SOAD lead vocalist Serj Tankian, advising the rock musician to refrain from anti-constitutional calls. ARMENPRESS asked Mr. Babayan to comment on the singer’s call.
Mr. Babayan, Armenian-American singer Serj Tankian has called on the Parliament through his social media account to “immediately strip PM Serzh Sargsyan of powers”, how would you comment on this statement?
- All of us are concerned over the latest developments in Yerevan. Serj Tankian is a wonderful musician, but I would advise him to refrain from anti-constitutional calls. The National Assembly of Armenia and each Member of Parliament knows the circle of their tasks and powers very well. I believe it would be a lot better if Serj Tankian would use his reputation to make calls for common sense and soberness.
- English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
Print | Հայերեն | AMP Version