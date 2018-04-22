Armenian official advises SOAD’s Serj Tankian to refrain from anti-constitutional calls

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Arsen Babayan, director of the Press and PR department of the Armenian Parliament, has addressed a statement of SOAD lead vocalist Serj Tankian, advising the rock musician to refrain from anti-constitutional calls. ARMENPRESS asked Mr. Babayan to comment on the singer’s call.

Mr. Babayan, Armenian-American singer Serj Tankian has called on the Parliament through his social media account to “immediately strip PM Serzh Sargsyan of powers”, how would you comment on this statement?

All of us are concerned over the latest developments in Yerevan. Serj Tankian is a wonderful musician, but I would advise him to refrain from anti-constitutional calls. The National Assembly of Armenia and each Member of Parliament knows the circle of their tasks and powers very well. I believe it would be a lot better if Serj Tankian would use his reputation to make calls for common sense and soberness.