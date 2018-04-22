Candlelight vigil for memory of Armenian Genocide victims held outside White House in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Candlelight vigil for memory of the Armenian Genocide victims was held outside the White House in Washington D.C. on April 21, Voice of America reports.

The event, which was organized by the Armenian community of Washington D.C., was attended by members of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), scouts, citizens, as well as Armenia’s friends.

“I am here to express my support, fight for justice, exert pressure on Trump administration to finally recognize the Armenian Genocide”, Edwin Portugil, one of the participants of the candlelight vigil, said.

Rex Kalamian, the coach of the famous Toronto Raptors basketball team, also attended the event. “I am proud to be an Armenian and to have such roots. Our community is quite firm, and here many people are trying to reach the recognition of the Genocide, and I support them”, he said.

Mariam Melkumyan and Narek Grigoryan highlighted the importance of the recognition of the Genocide by the US, taking into account the significance and influence of the US in international arena.

“If the US government recognizes the Genocide, it will exert a great pressure on the Turkish government which will be obliged to somehow go to mutual concessions”, Narek Grigoryan said.

“Being here is very important for us since if we cannot be in Armenia, cannot visit the memorial together with all people on April 24, being here, outside the White House, is very important”, Mariam Melkumyan noted.

ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian attached importance to this gathering which symbolizes the demand of the US-Armenian community from their leadership: “Erdogan has chosen his path, he will continue denying, but America doesn’t need to support Erdogan, and today we say that Turkey doesn’t deserve that the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the US is blocked due to it”.

According to tradition, every year on April 24, the US President issues an official statement commemorating the mass massacres of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.

The members of the US Congressional Armenian Caucus, including influential congressmen and senators, addressed a letter to President Donald Trump calling on to make a statement on April 24 and use the Genocide term.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan