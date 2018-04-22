Armenian Blockchain Forum attended by nearly 600 IT specialists from 20 countries

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The first forum in Yerevan dedicated to blockchain technologies gathered nearly 600 IT specialists from 20 countries of the world, reports Armenpress. They came to discuss key issues for formation and development of decentralized technologies.

During the opening ceremony of the forum Armenia’s minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan said the decentralized and distributed registry technologies gradually become more relevant and are widely used in different sectors of economic activity. Therefore, it’s necessary to better study the field and fill the knowledge gap.

“The decentralized technologies enable to conduct an activity and provide services without participation of mediators, thus increasing the transparency of the process. There are two main factors in international practice that undermine the use and development of blockchain technologies, the first one is the insufficiency of knowledge, and the second is the security”, the minister said, adding that the forum participants have a chance to discuss these important issues and present possible solutions.

Suren Karayan said this forum is a good platform to discuss the prospects of use and development of blockchain technologies in business and public sector.

On the sidelines of the Armenian Blockchain forum, 15 startup teams will present their ideas to investors who arrived from 20 countries whose investment portfolio exceeds 10 billion USD.

During the Forum the IBM and Armenian Blockchain Forum companies are expected to sign a memorandum aimed at establishing a Blockchain Open University in Armenia.

The Forum is attended by heads of famous international companies and investors.

