Pashinyan had destructive stance from the very beginning - First Deputy PM weighs in

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. First deputy prime minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan issued a statement over the April 22 meeting between Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, noting that Pashinyan’s position from the very start was unconstructive and was not supposing a desire to come to an agreement, the government told Armenpress.

The statement runs as follows:

“We all, the citizens of the Republic of Armenia, hoped that as a result of today’s talks we will find solutions to the current situation. Unfortunately, one of the sides, Mr. Pashinyan, came not to negotiate, but to dictate his conditions. In such circumstances the dialogue could not give any result since the position of one of the sides from the very start was unconstructive and was not supposing a desire to come to an agreement.

I call on all political forces, the citizens of Armenia to demonstrate vigilance and soberness. Our ultimate goal remains the country’s stability, ensuring necessary solutions for that and not undermining the country’s normal life”.

The meeting between Armenia’s Prime Minister and opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan, leader of the ongoing demonstrations, launched on April 22 in the Marriott Hotel in Republic Square of Yerevan, the main rally site where every evening demonstrators gather to protest.

The meeting lasted only a few minutes.

The meeting was held in the presence of numerous reporters who were broadcasting live.

“I am happy that you responded to my numerous calls to talk. Although I don’t quite imagine how long we can negotiate in the presence of dozens of reporters, nevertheless I am happy”, the Prime Minister said at the beginning.

MP Nikol Pashinyan responded by saying that there is a misunderstanding and that he has come to discuss the PM’s resignation and peaceful transfer of power, rather than for dialogue.

“That’s not negotiations, that’s not a dialogue. That is simply an ultimatum, blackmailing the state and legitimate authorities. You do not realize the degree of responsibility, you didn’t learn lessons from March 1 [2008]. And if we have to speak in that tone, then I am only left to once again advice you to return to the legal area and overall the limits of reasonable actions. Otherwise the entire responsibility falls on you,” Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan said.

Pashinyan reacted by saying that the situation in Armenia has changed and the power has transitioned to the people.

“A 7-8% parliamentary faction doesn’t have the right to speak on behalf of the people. And I don’t want to continue this conversation with you anymore. If you do not accept the lawful demand of the state, goodbye,” PM Sargsyan said and walked out on the opposition lawmaker.

Before departing, the Prime Minister addressed reporters, saying: “Dear reporters, you yourselves can make conclusions”.

English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan