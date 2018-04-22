President Sarkissian, Artsakh’s President hold meeting, discuss ongoing Yerevan events
11:56, 22 April, 2018
YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan met with President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian in Yerevan on April 22, the Armenian Presidential Office told Armenpress.
During the meeting the two Presidents discussed a number of issues relating to the mutual partnership of the two Armenian states.
They specifically focused on the ongoing events in Yerevan. Both officials highlighted the need to maintain inner-political stability in the country and solve all problematic issues exclusively within the law and through dialogue.
English translator/editor – Aneta Harutyunyan
