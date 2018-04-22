Highly anticipated PM Sargsyan – Opposition MP Pashinyan meeting kicks off

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The meeting between Armenia’s Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan has kicked off in Yerevan’s Marriott Hotel, ARMENPRESS correspondent reported.

Demonstrators are seen gathered outside the hotel.

The hotel is located in Republic Square, the main rally site of the demonstrations.

Member of Parliament Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of the ongoing opposition demonstrations in Armenia, announced about the upcoming meeting with Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan in the evening of April 21.

Earlier on Saturday, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had called for dialogue, and the MP reacted by offering the president to meet in the Republic Square, full of demonstrators. Surprisingly, the President agreed and arrived shortly.

President Sarkissian was seen walking down Abovyan Street with few bodyguards as he entered the heavily overcrowded square in downtown Yerevan.

The informal meeting lasted roughly 20 minutes. Although the meeting was caught on tape by reporters, the conversation wasn’t heard.

The President then walked out of the square, waiving to the people.

Many have been detained during the protests in Yerevan.

Police have numerously called on the protesters to adhere to the law and maintain public order. However, sporadic incidents, including clashes and brawls, have been reported.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan