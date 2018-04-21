Azerbaijan fires 2500+ rounds in Artsakh ceasefire violations during past week

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani forces made over 320 individual ceasefire violations From April 15 to April 21 in the Artsakh line of contact.

Azerbaijan fired more than 2500 rounds at Artsakh positions using various caliber small arms.

In addition to small arms, Azerbaijan’s military also fired three shells from a shoulder launched anti-tank grenade launcher in the northern section of the line of contact.

“The Defense Army forces are in full control of the frontline situation and confidently continue their service”, Artsakh’s military said in a statement.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan