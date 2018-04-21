Rainy weekend expected in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Rainfalls in Armenia will continue through Sunday, meteorologists said.

Clear weather is expected from April 23 to April 25.

The ministry of emergency situations notified travelers and drivers that all roads and highways are passable in the country.

The Sotk-Karvajar road is difficult to pass as snowfalls have been reported in the province of Gegharkunik – in eastern part of Armenia.

Snowfalls have also been reported in the resort town of Jermuk in Vayots Dzor.

Georgian authorities said that the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan