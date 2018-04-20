Nikol Pashinyan presents preconditions for dialogue with authorities

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Head of “Yelk” parliamentary faction Nikol Pashinyan does not entirely deny negotiations with the authorities, but has a number of preconditions. “We say that it’s already late, the train has left but it does not mean we are not ready to hold any discussions”, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying. He added that they are ready to discuss the resignation of the authorities and issues linked with that process.

Referring to their visions on future political developments, he introduced a number of points which were also about the demand of resignation of the Prime Minister, election of a new Prime Minister by the National Assembly, formation of a temporary government and holding new parliamentary elections.

“We are ready to negotiate over these points with the representatives of the RPA”, he said, adding that the new elections must be totally fair.

Nikol Pashinyan informed the protesters that on April 21 the actions of civil disobedience must be continued.

Following the rally, the protesters marched in the city center.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan